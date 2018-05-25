Request your personal data from 100+ companies.

Hundreds of companies store & process information about you. In many cases, you're entitled to this data, as well as information on how it's being used & shared. We read these companies' privacy policies to figure out how you can get this data about you.

My Data Request is a free resource and doesn't collect your personal data.

Where do you want to request your data from?

Tinder
Facebook
Uber
Lyft
DoorDash
GrubHub
LinkedIn
Slack
Twitter
Venmo
Youtube
Airbnb
PayPal
Google Maps
Google Photos
Waze
Foursquare
Yelp
Wish
Houseparty
Evernote
Snapchat
Instagram
Robinhood
eBay
Spotify
Whatsapp
Safari
Dropbox
Instacart
Deliveroo
Postmates
Caviar
Coinbase
Soundcloud
Amazon
Quora
Shazam
Messenger
Hotel Tonight
Poshmark
Intercom
Twilio
Chase
Barclays
BlaBlaCar
Booking.com
Priceline
EasyJet
King
Rovio (Angry Birds)
Zynga
Machine Zone
Supercell
Netflix
Epic Games (Fortnite)
Khan Academy
Coursera
Remind
Roblox
Bumble
Badoo
Plenty of Fish
OkCupid
Skype
Box
Match.com
Pinterest
Musically
Groupon
HSBC
Etsy
Gmail
Grindr
Outlook
Telegram
McDonald's
Mint
Turbo Tax
OpenTable
United
Ryanair
Lufthansa
British Airways
Eventbrite
Air France
Wells Fargo
CVS
Walgreens
JCPenney
NerdWallet
Nextdoor
TripAdvisor
Target
Walmart
Fitbit
EA
Mercari
Ikea
JustEat
Bitmoji
VSCO
Burger King
ViaVan
Vodafone
Telefonica (O2)
Deutsche Telekom
Credit Karma
Stripe
EE/BT

How does this work?

Discover

See how to request your personal data from the companies you care about and the services you use everyday, such as Amazon, Uber, and Wells Fargo. We codified the request process for 100+ companies to make it easy for you.

Draft

Sometimes a data request is as easy as clicking Download My Data. But often times it's not so easy. Drafting your data request might require filling out an online form, sending an email, or mailing a letter. We made templates to get you started.

Send

Fire off your data requests - and you're done! It may take a few weeks for companies to reply to you. Be sure to let us know how it goes.

How do I know if I can request my data from a company?

Depending on where you live, you may be subject to certain regulations that entitle you to access certain types of personal data. You can use our templates to make these requests. For example:
In the EU: People in the EU can access personal data based on the EU Data Protection Directive. These rights will be extended by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that comes into effect on May 25, 2018. Read the specifics here.
In California: People in California can see if a company is providing their data to a third party for the purposes of direct marketing, and have the right to see what types of data has been disclosed, and to who - per the California "Shine the Light" Act. Read the specifics here.
Everywhere: Certain companies like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Tinder let every user download all their personal data.
Other: There are other regulations on specific industries and types of data such as healthcare (HIPAA) and K-12 education (COPPA) that provide consumer's with various data protection rights as well.

